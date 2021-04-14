Tesco (LON:TSCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Tesco (LON:TSCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Tesco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 281.57 ($3.68).

TSCO opened at GBX 227.50 ($2.97) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 226.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 227.87. Tesco has a 1-year low of GBX 217.10 ($2.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 329.33 ($4.30). The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.89. The company has a market cap of £17.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.91.

In other Tesco news, insider Alison Platt acquired 4,600 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.98) per share, with a total value of £10,488 ($13,702.64). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,778 shares of company stock worth $1,090,124.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

