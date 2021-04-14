Tether (USDT) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Tether has a total market capitalization of $45.94 billion and $171.04 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00067178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.42 or 0.00273962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $461.30 or 0.00732976 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00023795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,737.91 or 0.99687309 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $530.55 or 0.00843011 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Tether Coin Profile

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 46,846,290,994 coins and its circulating supply is 45,855,749,841 coins. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

