The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) had its price target increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.79% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Shares of NYSE NTB traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.94. 1,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,669. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.32. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $41.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.98.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

