The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) had its price target increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.79% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.
Shares of NYSE NTB traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.94. 1,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,669. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.32. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $41.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.98.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.
