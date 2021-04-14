The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 860 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 3,564 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in The Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,932 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $255.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.35. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.89 and a one year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.12.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

