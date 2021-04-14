The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Raised to $260.00

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BA. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.12.

BA stock opened at $253.27 on Wednesday. The Boeing has a 12 month low of $113.89 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $147.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.35.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,366 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $976,576,000 after acquiring an additional 331,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

