The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.49

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.49 and last traded at $43.49, with a volume of 132 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.23.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.41 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 56.07%.

In other The Buckle news, CFO Thomas B. Heacock sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $105,144.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,950 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,898. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas B. Heacock sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $158,495.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,950 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,371 shares of company stock worth $1,290,399. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

About The Buckle (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

