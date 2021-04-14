The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. “

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Chefs’ Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.43.

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $34.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average is $24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 2.46.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $281.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $613,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,080.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $2,801,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $895,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.