The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $11.10 EPS

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.50 by $11.10, RTT News reports. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $327.68 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $165.36 and a 52-week high of $356.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $332.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.75. The stock has a market cap of $113.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on GS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $392.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.39.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?

Earnings History for The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit