The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $11.10 EPS

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.50 by $11.10, RTT News reports. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $327.68 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $165.36 and a 52-week high of $356.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $332.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.75. The stock has a market cap of $113.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on GS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $392.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

