The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,630,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,339,000 after buying an additional 78,338 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,190,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,822,000 after purchasing an additional 26,876 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in The Hershey by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,073,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,599,000 after buying an additional 42,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Hershey by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,066,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,388,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.43.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $397,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,853,923.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,882,046. 29.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey stock opened at $158.82 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $125.50 and a 52 week high of $161.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

