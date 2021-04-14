The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.
Shares of HYB opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.68. The New America High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.
About The New America High Income Fund
