The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of HYB opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.68. The New America High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

About The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

