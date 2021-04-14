The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 58.7% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE IRL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.89. The company had a trading volume of 11,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,706. The New Ireland Fund has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRL. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in The New Ireland Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in The New Ireland Fund by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 165,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 40,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in The New Ireland Fund by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

