The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Boosted by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.7% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $8,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 81,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after buying an additional 11,815 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 16.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 23.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $539,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.53.

PG stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.16. 409,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,315,947. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.37. The company has a market cap of $332.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

