Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACA) Short Interest Update

Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 561,600 shares, a growth of 482.6% from the March 15th total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RACA. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Therapeutics Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,950,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Therapeutics Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,859,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Therapeutics Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,729,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Therapeutics Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Therapeutics Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

RACA stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.12. Therapeutics Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $21.44.

About Therapeutics Acquisition

Therapeutics Acquisition Corp., doing business as Research Alliance Corp. I, does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in the United States.

