TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on creating branded prescription, generic prescription and over-the-counter products targeted exclusively for women. It is developing three advanced hormone replacement products designed to alleviate the symptoms of and reduce the health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.29.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $494.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.19.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 149,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 357,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 14,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 167,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 19,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

