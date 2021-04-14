Thunder Token One Day Volume Reaches $18.63 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar. Thunder Token has a market cap of $161.71 million and $18.63 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00014729 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $267.48 or 0.00424746 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002054 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000019 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,794,738,093 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

