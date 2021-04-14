thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TKAMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. AlphaValue raised shares of thyssenkrupp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

TKAMY traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.65. 1,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,961. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.25. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 31.76% and a negative return on equity of 172.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that thyssenkrupp will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.