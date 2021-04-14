thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS TKAMY opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 31.76% and a negative return on equity of 172.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that thyssenkrupp will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on thyssenkrupp (TKAMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.