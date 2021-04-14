Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$1.25 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “na” rating and issued a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of TSE TWM traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.08. The company had a trading volume of 115,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,416. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1 year low of C$0.45 and a 1 year high of C$1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$366.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.85.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil midstream infrastructure, and light oil refining within the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, including the Montney, Edmonton, and Deep Basin core areas, as well as Prince George, British Columbia in Canada.

