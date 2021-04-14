Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) CEO David Joseph Meyer Sells 136,500 Shares

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 136,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $3,663,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,364 shares in the company, valued at $10,101,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Joseph Meyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, David Joseph Meyer sold 23,777 shares of Titan Machinery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $629,852.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.15. 199,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,359. The firm has a market cap of $589.76 million, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.68.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.60 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TITN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Titan Machinery has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,792,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 125,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 132,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 44,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

