TL Private Wealth Grows Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

TL Private Wealth raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,810 shares during the period. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF comprises 4.3% of TL Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $7,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 18,291 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after acquiring an additional 78,441 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 194,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 30,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 154,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCY traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.28. 5,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,010. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.78.

