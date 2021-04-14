TL Private Wealth Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TL Private Wealth trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 589.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,885,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,870,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $414.89. The stock had a trading volume of 159,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,805. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $272.92 and a 12 month high of $415.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $395.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.45.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

