TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Given New $152.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $149.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities upgraded shares of TMX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TMX Group in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TMX Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.29.

Shares of TMXXF traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $108.22. 413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.98. TMX Group has a 12 month low of $79.40 and a 12 month high of $109.85.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

