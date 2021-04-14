Total (EPA:FP) PT Set at €45.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Total (EPA:FP) has been assigned a €45.00 ($52.94) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FP. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.50 ($50.00) price target on Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €44.08 ($51.86).

Shares of FP opened at €37.88 ($44.56) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €39.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is €35.07. Total has a 1-year low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 1-year high of €49.33 ($58.04).

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

