Tourist Token Hits Market Cap of $425,915.47 (TOTO)

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded down 55.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Tourist Token has a market cap of $425,915.47 and $287.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tourist Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tourist Token has traded 591.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00065939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.67 or 0.00266734 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $450.94 or 0.00721672 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00025497 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,820.60 or 0.98936089 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $531.91 or 0.00851263 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tourist Token Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 coins and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 coins. Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tourist Token’s official website is globaltourist.io

Buying and Selling Tourist Token

