Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Cuts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.03. 28,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777,801. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.04. 3M has a one year low of $131.12 and a one year high of $199.29. The stock has a market cap of $113.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMM. Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.82.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

