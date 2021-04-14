Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 200 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,067 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Target were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.90.

In other news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,981 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,929 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $204.57. The stock had a trading volume of 64,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.14. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $100.50 and a 12-month high of $207.38. The stock has a market cap of $102.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

