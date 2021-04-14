TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Trading Up 1.8%

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) shares rose 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 246.75 ($3.22) and last traded at GBX 246.05 ($3.21). Approximately 663,144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,312,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 241.70 ($3.16).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TCAP shares. Shore Capital cut TP ICAP Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 256 ($3.34) price target on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.32, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 247.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 228.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. TP ICAP Group’s payout ratio is 0.88%.

TP ICAP Group Company Profile (LON:TCAP)

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

