Traders Purchase Large Volume of Defiance NextGen SPAC Derived ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:SPAK)

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

Defiance NextGen SPAC Derived ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 4,018 put options on the company. This is an increase of 4,466% compared to the average volume of 88 put options.

SPAK stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,590. Defiance NextGen SPAC Derived ETF has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $35.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Defiance NextGen SPAC Derived ETF in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Defiance NextGen SPAC Derived ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,292,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Defiance NextGen SPAC Derived ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

