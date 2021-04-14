Traders Purchase Large Volume of Gladstone Land Call Options (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,558 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,823% compared to the average daily volume of 81 call options.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAND. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 6,228.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23,732 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LAND traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.93. The stock had a trading volume of 297 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,813. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.02. The company has a market cap of $548.71 million, a P/E ratio of -164.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 0.88%. Analysts forecast that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

