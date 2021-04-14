Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Raised to $157.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.47.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $171.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.78. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $73.73 and a fifty-two week high of $171.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

