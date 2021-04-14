Trans-Siberian Gold (LON:TSG) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $104.61

Trans-Siberian Gold plc (LON:TSG)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 104.61 ($1.37) and traded as high as GBX 116 ($1.52). Trans-Siberian Gold shares last traded at GBX 114.50 ($1.50), with a volume of 542,613 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of £99.91 million and a PE ratio of 32.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 105.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 104.75.

In other news, insider Florian Fenner bought 1,843,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £184,362 ($240,870.13).

Trans-Siberian Gold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver properties in Russia. It holds interests in the Asacha Gold Mine located in the Kamchatka region of Far East Russia. The company also holds the license for the development and exploration of the Rodnikova deposit located in South Kamchatka.

