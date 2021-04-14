Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) to announce sales of $39.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $96.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.90 million. Translate Bio reported sales of $4.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 749.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year sales of $118.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.30 million to $239.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $156.17 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $379.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Translate Bio.

TBIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist cut Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Translate Bio by 172.1% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 23,365 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Translate Bio by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Translate Bio by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 10,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Translate Bio by 205.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 91,084 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Translate Bio by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TBIO opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.98. Translate Bio has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 0.96.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

