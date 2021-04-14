Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Price Target Raised to $3.50 at Morgan Stanley

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $2.50 to $3.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a $2.00 price target (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Transocean currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.24.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. Transocean has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). Transocean had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,153,713 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 243,027 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,850,526 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 311,735 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 373,142 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 181,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

