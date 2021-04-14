Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TPRKY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Travis Perkins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

OTCMKTS TPRKY opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.33. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $24.30.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.