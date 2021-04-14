Trilogy Capital Inc. Boosts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,182 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total transaction of $426,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,653 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,249 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.74.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $5.94 on Wednesday, hitting $768.26. The stock had a trading volume of 416,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,106,828. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $664.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $629.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $737.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,534.32, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.76 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.