Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,387.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.39.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $58.98 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $29.24 and a one year high of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

