Truist Upgrades Trex (NYSE:TREX) to Buy

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $100.00. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.24% from the company’s current price.

TREX has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trex from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.53.

Shares of TREX opened at $101.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.24 and a beta of 1.46. Trex has a 12-month low of $37.97 and a 12-month high of $107.64.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $332,759.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,520.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,280 shares of company stock worth $1,860,572 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Trex by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

