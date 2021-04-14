TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.69

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.69 and traded as low as $0.59. TSS shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 8,998 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69. The company has a market cap of $12.23 million, a PE ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter. TSS had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%.

About TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI)

TSS, Inc provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

