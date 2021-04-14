Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi’s (TKYVY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi stock opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $7.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.57.
About Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi
