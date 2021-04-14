Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi’s (TKYVY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi stock opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $7.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.57.

About Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi

TÃ¼rkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TÃ¼rk Anonim Ortakligi, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, commercial, small business, retail, and investment banking services in Turkey and internationally. It offers time and demand deposits, accumulating accounts, repos, debtors current loans, spot loans, foreign currency indexed loans, consumer loans, automobile and housing loans, working capital loans, discounted bills, overdraft facilities, gold loans, foreign currency loans, Eximbank loans, pre-export loans, ECA covered financing, letters of guarantee, letters of credit, export factoring, acceptance credits, and draft facilities.

