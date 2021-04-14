Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) PT Raised to $32.00 at Scotiabank

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRQ. BMO Capital Markets cut Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $22.50 in a report on Monday. Macquarie upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

NYSE TRQ opened at $18.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.99.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 42.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,364,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,673,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,383,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,388,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $902,000.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

