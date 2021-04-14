Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) PT Raised to $32.00 at Scotiabank

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRQ. BMO Capital Markets cut Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $22.50 in a report on Monday. Macquarie upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

NYSE TRQ opened at $18.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.99.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 42.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,364,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,673,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,383,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,388,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $902,000.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Read More: Resistance Level

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit