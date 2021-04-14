Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Raised to “Outperform” at Macquarie

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was upgraded by stock analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Macquarie’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $18.56 on Monday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.38. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRQ. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $2,383,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $573,000.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

