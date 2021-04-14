Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) versus Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Financial Analysis

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) and Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Twist Bioscience has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellectis has a beta of 2.59, indicating that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Cellectis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twist Bioscience $90.10 million 76.03 -$139.93 million ($3.00) -46.94 Cellectis $22.99 million 36.16 -$102.09 million ($2.41) -8.06

Cellectis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twist Bioscience. Twist Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cellectis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Cellectis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twist Bioscience -155.31% -44.62% -35.49% Cellectis -110.52% -23.56% -16.69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.9% of Twist Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of Cellectis shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Twist Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Cellectis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Twist Bioscience and Cellectis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twist Bioscience 1 1 3 0 2.40 Cellectis 0 0 4 0 3.00

Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus target price of $137.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.35%. Cellectis has a consensus target price of $34.67, suggesting a potential upside of 78.42%. Given Cellectis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cellectis is more favorable than Twist Bioscience.

Summary

Cellectis beats Twist Bioscience on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium. The company has a collaboration agreements with ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd.; Victorian Clinical Genetic Services; and Kyowa Kirin Pharmaceutical Research, Inc. Twist Bioscience Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Cellectis

Cellectis S.A., a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is also developing UCARTCS1 and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. In addition, the company produces high oleic soybean oil, other soybean products, and fiber wheat. It has strategic alliances with Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier; The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; and Iovance Biotherapeutics, as well as a strategic research and development collaboration with Cytovia Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

