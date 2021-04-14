Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. Takes $272.93 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 773,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,929,000. S&P Global makes up approximately 6.0% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $8,069,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.54.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $372.91. The company had a trading volume of 20,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,983. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.92 and a 52 week high of $379.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $348.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

