U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $62.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $58.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.28.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of USB stock opened at $56.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $57.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.39.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.