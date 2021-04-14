Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given “Buy” Rating at Wells Fargo & Company

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.38.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER opened at $60.64 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.37. The firm has a market cap of $112.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,256 shares of company stock worth $3,891,966. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,526 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $197,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.