UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBGX. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000.

NYSEARCA:FBGX opened at $636.78 on Wednesday. UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN has a 52-week low of $263.63 and a 52-week high of $636.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $558.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $530.40.

