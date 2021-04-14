UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $18.76 Million Stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,768 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.45% of LivePerson worth $18,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in LivePerson by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,332,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,906,000 after purchasing an additional 547,892 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,307,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,381,000 after acquiring an additional 529,310 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,720,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,089,000 after acquiring an additional 455,845 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,566,000 after acquiring an additional 411,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,486,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get LivePerson alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 12,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $786,245.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 18,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,200,837.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,819 shares of company stock valued at $4,520,336. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $56.66 on Wednesday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $72.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.40 and its 200-day moving average is $59.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.15 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

LivePerson Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.