UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 7,264 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 245,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $21,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $150,542.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,481. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Vito C. Peraino bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.39 per share, for a total transaction of $240,975.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 77,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,720.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $118.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $120.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.48 and its 200 day moving average is $93.10.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.20%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

