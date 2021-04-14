UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,612 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $16,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 22,511 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 39.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $627,000. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $184,906.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,801 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total value of $1,398,189.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,631 shares of company stock worth $3,973,242 over the last ninety days. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $135.20 on Wednesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.83 and a 1-year high of $144.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.58.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 20.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.43.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

