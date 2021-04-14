UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

COIHY traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day moving average is $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

